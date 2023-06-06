A 2024 to be designed without foundations

“A first step in a new development direction“. Carlos Sainz had correctly framed the developments brought by Ferrari to Barcelona on the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix. The intention of the Scuderia di Maranello is to try to explore all the solutions before making fundamental decisions in view of 2024. The projects for next season, however, have already reached a moment in the season in which it is necessary to at least have a clear understanding of some cornerstones, including, for example, the chassis, because it is from these basic elements that the project will take shape according to the budget that will remain available after, for example, allocating a considerable portion to a new chassis.

Today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport headline ‘Ferrari blindfolded in the center of the labyrinth’ why the Scuderia di Maranello at this moment it actually looks lost as Charles Leclerc certified in the post-race. The Monegasque driver spoke in no uncertain terms about an SF-23 that was impossible to understand since with the same tire compound – the hard one – it was undriveable in the first stint of the race in Barcelona and a little more performing in the last.

“The race was a disaster and the technicians don’t understand why the car works in fits and starts – we read in the columns of the sports newspaper based in Rome in the article signed by Fulvio Solms – Vasseur is therefore blindfolded in the center of the labyrinth, there is no defined problem to attack, therefore one does not know where to start again. Furthermore, the design of the 2024 car has already begun, but how can we proceed if the weak points of the SF-23 are not first identified?”.

Team instability

The fact that in Maranello this season the doors are somewhat revolving does not help. David Sanchez has already said goodbye, Laurent Mekies is still at the wall, but I’m just waiting for the go-ahead to move to AlphaTauri in Faenza. Given that the six months of gardening leave are the minimum for any figure, the month of June could be the decisive one for other defections within the Ges: “There is not a good climate inside the Scuderia – concludes the article – the team principal has announced great arrivals from rival teams and those who are still inside chew bad mood. And then nobody comes, at least at the moment. June will be decisive for the disposal of gardening and toxins circulate “.