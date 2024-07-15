How it changes. Fiorella Mannoia seems to sing what is happening in Maranello: “How you change so as not to die, how you change for love, how you change so as not to suffer, how you change to start over.”

Because now we are here. After this weekend of extraordinary inactivity, F1 will be back on track next Sunday in Hungary. Then Belgium. Two circuits that couldn’t be more different, just like the four that hosted the last GPs (Montreal, Barcelona, ​​Spielberg and Silverstone) and that despite their great differences have identically underlined the great problem of the Ferrari SF-24: the developments, at least the most recent ones, are not giving the hoped-for results.

It is in particular the changes introduced in Spain, the tenth race of the season, that are betraying. The Reds have begun to suffer from those jumps that were not there at the beginning of the year, and which have thrown teams and drivers into total confusion, to the point of lining up in Great Britain with two different setups to be judged during the weekend, but unfortunately the rain has mixed things up and made in-depth work impossible.

And now? According to the official program, there shouldn’t be any big news coming for Budapest. Something maybe in Belgium, at the end of the month. But from what happened in the last races it is difficult to make any predictions. To complete the picture, the departure of the chassis technical director Enrico Cardile, which Ferrari made official a few days ago. So today, in the research work – at least of those values ​​that only at the end of May gave the Prancing Horse the magical Sunday in Monte Carlo – in Maranello we must continue a work that we are sure was not all in the mind and memory of Cardile given that Fred often repeats that he does not believe in the individual but in the group. Among other things, even if in the Media his departure seemed sudden, in reality in Maranello it had been planned for some time.

In any case, the technical situation at Ferrari is quite well known. The team is recruiting dozens of technicians, even if they are not of a level recognizable to the general public. In October, Loic Serra, one of the most celebrated aerodynamicists in the Circus, will arrive from Mercedes. He is the French technician, to date, the spearhead of the new Ferrari for the future. And another Frenchman, Jerome D’Ambrosio, will arrive at the same time, taking on the management of the Maranello youth program but also the role of deputy to Vasseur, who from his first days at Ferrari has repeated that the renewal will happen in small steps, with gradual grafts on a structure that is and remains the basis of the Scuderia.

But today, without Cardile, what basis remains? What will be the next moves? What direction will the (ultra-necessary) development of the SF-24 take? And what will the project for the car be for next year? Does Ferrari also have something similar to the McLaren Method we were talking about yesterday up its sleeve? That is: what changes are coming? When? And how significant? So many questions. Important. Only Vasseur knows the answers but we are sure he has them all. This is what gives hope to the infinite population of Ferrari fans who want to “play at falling in love like before”, never tired of “waiting for something to fly”, as Mannoia sings.