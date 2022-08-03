“Who would have thought we would win when we woke up this morning”. Like this Max Verstappen via radio after crossing the finish line he celebrated what Christian Horner defined “One of the most beautiful races” of the career of the Dutch driver, who in Hungary took success number 28 which led him to eighth place in the all-time ranking of the most successful drivers in F1.

The reigning world champion, in fact, won starting from the tenth position of the starting grid and after having overtaken the Alonso and Ocon Alpines and the McLaren of Lando Norris without wasting too much time on the track, he built his fortunes together with the low wall of the Red Bull with two sensational exit laps when it had trains of fresh medium tires available. Verstappen was also able to return to Charles Leclerc two of the three overtakes in Austria when the Monegasque found himself in clear advantage in terms of tires, the same situation that Verstappen enjoyed at the Hungaroring.

Two were necessary because after the first Verstappen he even ended up in a spin as the leader of the race, an error contained to the maximum with a 360 ° and then resuming the run towards Leclerc. In Hungary, Ferrari wanted a double to go on holiday with the best possible rankings after the Monegasque’s knockout in France, but the outcome of the Budapest race paints a picture difficult to overturn for the Scuderia di Maranello.

Max Verstappen has an 80-point lead over Leclerc, the Red Bull 97 ahead of Ferrari, which now sees Mercedes come dangerously close to -30 despite never having won a race this 2022. The chances that Verstappen and Red Bull could do without making serious mistakes or running into retreats celebrating the conquest of the titles in advance are all there. Christian Horner wishes it warmly: “Not an ounce of me wants a close-to-the-end duel with Ferrari – the words of the Red Bull team principal reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport – last year was a 22 round heavyweight match and I have no intention of reliving it. ”