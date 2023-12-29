Did you find the last F1 season boring because of Verstappen's dominance? Fans who already watched Formula 1 in 2004 can join the conversation with you. During Michael Schumacher's last championship year, he and his companion Rubens Barrichello drove the beautiful Ferrari F2004. The duo managed to win the sixth consecutive constructors' title for Ferrari during the Hungarian GP.

Schumacher and Barrichello started from the front row and also finished first and second. The next competitor, Fernando Alonso (who started in F1 as early as 1862), had to give up forty seconds to the red brigade. To celebrate Schumacher's sixth constructors' title, Ferrari Atelier, in collaboration with the F1 team, is making five of the 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano that you see above.

The elements of the F2004 on the Ferrari 296 GTB

The number 1 appears on the nose of the 296 in the same style as Schumacher's racing number of that year. In addition, the red and white color 'Rosso F1' and 'Bianco King' correspond to the Formula 1 car. Inside you will find a number of clues to the race victory at the Hungaroring, for example on the door frame and on the headrests.

Ferrari's adjustments are not just cosmetic. The 296 is tuned for track use and has special Multimac dampers that come from GT racing. In addition, the splitter is made of carbon fiber. For some extra racing feeling (and safety on the track), there are five-point belts instead of conventional belts.

If you wanted it, you're already too late, because all five copies have already been sold. It is not known what the owners paid for it. All in all, it is a nice tribute to Schumacher and his dominant era in Formula 1. It is a bit of a shame that the F2004 spare parts bin for these five cars was not dug into to give the Ferrari 296 GTB a V10.