A new race weekend in F1 and therefore new, special helmets. Where has the time gone when drivers had one helmet design and made that design legendary? Think, for example, of the dark helmet with white stripes from Graham and Damon Hill or the beautiful helmet from Senna. For Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz it is also a hit this weekend. In addition to a different color on the helmets, the drivers also wear different racing suits and Ferrari’s F1 cars will receive a special livery for the Italian GP 2023.

Like last year, the Scuderia carries a special livery for the home race. This time the color scheme has to do with Ferrari’s victory at Le Mans earlier this year. The nose of the Ferrari SF-23 gets a yellow color, which refers to the Ferrari 499P Hypercar. The color naturally comes from the background of Ferrari’s logo, but also represents the city of Modena, the home of Enzo Ferrari.

Even more references to the Le Mans winner

The yellow color is also reflected on the bonnet on the back of the car. Together with the black and red it looks like the German flag, but rotated a quarter turn. Apologies, now you probably can’t see it any more than the bonnet Bundesflag. The blood red color has also changed. Now the F1 car is painted in the color Rosso LeMans which, indeed, is also on the Le Mans racer.

Of course, Ferrari’s special livery for the GP of Italy also includes limited edition merchandise and therefore the special helmets and racing suits. We have to say that the racing suits have not come out as well. Leclerc and Sainz now seem to be combining jobs at Mac and DHL. Whatever you think of it, let’s go for the Tifosi hope that this will give the Ferraris a better chance of beating Verstappen at Monza.

Special helmet from Charles Leclerc

Special helmet from Carlos Sainz