Last week the motorsport world mourned the passing of the engineer Mauro Forghieri, which took place on November 3 at the age of 87. He became Technical Director of the Cavallino in 1962, a role he held until 1984, the Modenese designer helped to realize one of the most successful periods in the history of Ferrari in Formula 1, as demonstrated by the conquest of 7 constructors’ world titles. Estimated and remembered as one of the brightest minds ever, combined with a unique personality, Forghieri inevitably left a void even in the hearts of the many fans of the Redwith the latter having decided to remember him with a message on the occasion of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The F1-75 by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will take to the track at Interlagos with stickers that will carry Ferrari’s homage to its engineer: “Hello Furia”. In the years spent in Maranello, ‘Fury’ was the nickname that the mechanics gave to Forghieri, also known for his sometimes fiery temperament in the pits. A name that the engineer made of him, and which will also be present on the Ferrari 488 GTE by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, in turn engaged in the last stage of the world championship Endurance in Bahrain.