Ferrari hit by a cyber attack

Ferrari announced that he recently received a ransom request relating to certain contact details of its customers. “Upon receiving this request, we immediately launched an investigation in cooperation with a world-leading cybersecurity company. Furthermore, we have informed the relevant authorities and are confident that they will do everything in their power to carry out the investigation,” it reads. in a note.

In line with its corporate policy, Ferrari it will welcome none ransom request as agreeing to such requests would fund criminal activity and allow threat actors to perpetuate their attacks.

Ferrari “In the belief that the best course of action is to inform our customers, we have notified our customers of the potential exposure of their data and the nature of the event,” he said.

“Ferrari treats the issue of the confidentiality of its customers very seriously and understands the importance of what happened. We’ve partnered with experts to further strengthen our systems, and we’re confident they’re solid. We can also confirm that the breach had no impact on our business operations,” the statement concludes.

