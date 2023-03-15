In the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the redhead and the Monegasque absolutely need a result. Vasseur preaches calm: “Here I have enormous resources and decision-making power, it’s unfair to accuse us after just one race”

Mario Salvini – Milan

He knew well, Fred Vasseurthat would have been tough. Not so, not so much and immediately, probably. On Sunday evening in Bahrain he would have liked to have had a little more time to adjust performance and reliability, to better react to the troubles that left Charles Leclerc’s SF-23 on the track. But he must have changed his mind since then. He will have blessed the calendar and the chance to get back on track this week in Saudi Arabia. Better to run than to soak in the controversies, the rumors, the inferences jumped out everywhere since David Sanchez’s greetings were known last week. And the jar of discontent has finally been uncovered.

get to the bottom — Better run. But well, stronger than in Bahrain, at least. And above all to the end. The first danger to be averted is another withdrawal: a condition that forces us back Charles Leclerc without, or with few, points. The risk is real. In Sakhir he replaced the ECU before the race. And the new one was damaged in the breakdown that forced it to retire, so it’s no longer usable. The investigations carried out identified the reasons for the forfeit in a wiring problem. So now the first concern, the absolute priority, is the availability of the first control unit. Which in Bahrain had been dismantled as a precaution. So in theory it integrates. It is desirable, fundamental, because having to install a third one would mean one penalty ten grid positions. It would be another race ruined. And Ferrari and Leclerc cannot afford this. Another reliability drawback would be disaster. See also ETCR | Ceccon: "With Hyundai I want to leave my mark here too"

mission max — Although it is certainly not the only delicate and pending issue. At the Bahrain GP, ​​the other disheartening observation concerned the disparity in performance compared to Red Bull: the 48″ seconds that Carlos Sainz took from Max Verstappen. In addition to the worrying overtaking suffered by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Vasseur, the Ferrari and all the fans for Jeddah count on a friendlier circuit, with those less driven stretches, with those es stretching out over the Red Sea which should enhance the speed of the SF-23.And they trust in a less abrasive asphalt, no longer so eating tyres, so that the now – it is feared – endemic evil of degradation is limited.Translated: if Red Bull really, that of the champion Max at least, is uncatchable, at least if the two reds fight immediately behind, not too far behind That is, that they show progress. They make us think that Sakhir was a sort of perfect storm. It is fundamental for everyone and even more so for Leclerc who came out of that race with zero morale. It must be terrible to imagine immediately another season of bitterness, chases, explanations to be roasted every time. The suspicion he had, he would not have wanted to talk to President John Elkann, otherwise. Nor must he have been really happy about giving up the last time attack in Q3 to save a red tyre. He needs a performance to convince himself and relaunch himself. Charles is tired of staying in limbo. And in fact, after so much talk and promises, he doesn’t even deserve to stay there. See also There will be no break in Spanish football

doubt mekies — Absolute priority therefore: a good race, two cars up front, possibly on the podium (like a year ago). In a position from which it is a little easier to look inside the Scuderia, and to other possible twists and turns. Vasseur entrusted the reaction to Sanchez’s departure to an interview with the French weekly ‘Auto-Hebdo’. To those who have spoken of limited authority in recent days, he replied: “Nowhere have I enjoyed the means and decision-making power that I have here”. He went down even more clearly on the exits: “There are people close to Binotto who now choose to leave, he was his men, it is inevitable. I’m not worried,” he added. And then on Radio Maranello the rumors intensified about Laurent Mekies, his compatriot and alma mater brother (at the Estaca) whose powers were changed. Not necessarily in one diminutio: the relationship with the FIA ​​that has been entrusted to him, so to speak, elevates him to the rank of sporting director. With confirmed assignments at the post-Rueda wall. Mekies arrived in Ferrari (from the FIA) in 2017 with Maurizio Arrivabene, he certainly became the man (also) of his successor. Radio Maranello broadcasts often get it right, it will also be normal for elements linked to the previous boss to choose to leave, but it is not said that they have to do it necessarily. “I’m amazed at how after just one race we’ve already become a target”, revealed the team boss again. That’s where the difference is. In Ferrari everything is terribly more complicated. See also Barcelona closely follows two jewels of the Bundesliga