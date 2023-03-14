The second race of the year is already a high-voltage exam for Ferrari. The Bahrain flop left heavy aftermath, especially on Charles Leclerc’s morale and rankings, so Sunday’s appointment in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) becomes one where it’s forbidden to make mistakes. At the moment, the main concern for the team led by Frederic Vasseur is not the performance of the SF-23, although the gap from the Red Bulls was almost embarrassing on the Sakhir track, with a race pace a second slower than the world champions. The real nightmare, on the other hand, is reliability, after the breakdown that stopped Leclerc’s car when he was in third place behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.