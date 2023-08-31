“If you get in one of my cars, you get in it to win!”

It’s the only sentence that can be heard in the 90″ preview of Michael Mann’s brand new film ‘Ferrari’, released for the first time to promote the film adaptation of the 1991 biography ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine‘, written by Brock Yates.

The rest is background music, breaths, palpitations and – especially – the roar of the engines, just to let viewers understand what awaits them at the cinema in a few months.

The American director filmed in 2022 in the areas of Modena and its province (and on the Imola track), inserting images of Rome and other places to tell the story of Enzo Ferrari set in the mid-1950s, i.e. those where he was born and lived the father of the legendary Prancing Horse.

As known, the role of the Drake is played by Adam Driver, while the cast also includes Penélope Cruz in the role of his wife Laura, while Shailene Woodley is the lover Lina Lardi, from whom their son Piero was born, as well as actors of the caliber of Patrick Dempsey (as Piero Taruffi), Jack O’Connell (Peter Collins), Sarah Gadon (Linda Christian) and Gabriel Leone (Alfonso De Portago).

“The story of a legend who built an indestructible myth becoming a world icon”, reads the note accompanying the trailer of Mann’s film, which will be presented these days at the 80th Venice Film Festival and which will be released in salt between the end of November and the beginning of December.