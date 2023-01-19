With the main international championships at the starting line and the imminent appointment with the 24 Hours of Daytona, Ferrari formalizes the commitments for the official Competizioni GT drivers in the series reserved for closed-wheel cars, in Europe and around the world. The season will be particularly full of ideas given the simultaneous race debut of the Ferrari 499P in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the Ferrari 296 GT3, with the latter awaited protagonist in the inaugural round of the IMSA series.

WEC extension

Kicking off in March with the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the World Endurance Championship will see Ferrari return to the top class with two crews at the wheel of the 499P, made up of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen on number 50 and from Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel of number 51. After handing Ferrari the Constructors’ championship in the LMGTE Pro class, the 488 GTE will instead be in the spotlight in the LMGTE Am class, entrusted to private teams. Lilou Wadouxrecently announced as the first official female driver in the history of Competizioni GT, will compete for the new Richard Mille AF Corse team together with Alessio Roveraflanked by Luis Pérez Companc. The team from Piacenza will also line up a car with David Rigon crewed with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci. The Brazilian Daniel Serrafinally, he will return to the WEC sharing the Kessel Racing car with Takeshi Kimura and Scott Huffaker.

IMSA

The North American series kicks off at the end of January with the 24 Hours of Daytona now in its 61st edition. Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra make their debut in Florida on the 296 GT3 of Risi Competizione, in the GTD Pro class, on this occasion sharing the car with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. The Italian-Brazilian duo, who in 2022 obtained the Drivers’ title in the Endurance Cup with the same team, will continue their journey in IMSA with ambitious goals, considering that Rigon and Serra will participate in the four endurance races scheduled for the season: after Daytona they will follow the 12 Hours of Sebring, the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.

Alessio Rovera, in his second year in the Maranello group of official drivers, is among the protagonists at Daytona with Andrea Bertolini, together with Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina on the Triarsi Competizione car in the GTD class. Therefore, for the driver from Varese born in 1995, a year of particular specific weight is expected: Rovera will continue to develop the 296 GT3 and will take part in the main international events, among which the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe will stand out. Antonio Fuoco, on the other hand, inaugurates his year with the Daytona endurance test at the wheel of the Cetilar Racing 296 GT3, in the GTD class, sharing the cockpit with Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Alessandro Balzan. For the driver born in 1996 it is a return to the American series where last year the Italian team obtained a victory in Sebring. Miguel Molina also restarts from the Daytona International Speedway where the Spanish driver, with Simon Mann, Luís Pérez Companc and Francesco Castellacci, forms the crew lined up by AF Corse.

GT World Challenge Europe

It faces the stage of the granturismo derived from the series Robert Schwartzmanwho will be at the start of the Endurance Cup with Alessio Rovera and Nicklas Nielsen for the AF Corse team. A new adventure for the talent born in 1999, raised in the nursery of the Ferrari Driver Academy, who will remain reserve driver for the Formula 1 team in 2023 – a role shared with Antonio Giovinazzi. Shwartzman will compete with the 296 GT3 in some of the most demanding endurance races on the Old Continent, including the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in July. In the same series Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra and Antonio Fuoco they will form a second crew with AF Corse. Furthermore, the continental series will see Andrea Bertolini at the starting line of the Endurance Cup, with Louis and Jeff Machiels on the car of the same team from Piacenza. The driver from Sassuolo born in 1973 will therefore remain among the protagonists of the Pro-Am class, where in 2022 Bertolini obtained the Drivers’ title together with Louis Machiels himself and Stefano Costantini.

Other leagues

Nicklas Nielsen will continue his commitment to GTs by participating in both the European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series, with Johnny and Conrad Laursen. The Dane will be replaced by Mikkel Mac when he enters the FIA ​​WEC with the 499P. Furthermore, the Asian series will see Miguel Molina enrolled, in the company of Stefano Costantini and Simon Mann; for both drivers the engagement will be with the AF Corse team. The programs of the other official Prancing Horse drivers will be the subject of future communications.