Ferrari is there

Considering the SF-23 at the end of 2023 as the starting point, the Ferrari can certainly be satisfied with this start to the championship that she is seeing firmly as a second force of the deployment.

Hoping to recover the entire disadvantage from Red Bull fell into the category of dreams, but the reality is that the team managed by Vasseur has made progress and has practically halved the gap that separated it from the single-seaters created by Adrian Newey.

Where Red Bull can be beatable

Last year Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez won 21 of the 22 grand prix on the calendar and in the first four stages of 2024 they have already scored three doubles.

So defeating Red Bull is no mean featbut it was Carlos Sainz himself – winner in Australia – who indicated the 4 tracks where the Red team could perhaps compete for success: “I believe we will have a chance in Monza, Monte Carlo, Singapore and maybe even Miami.”

Maybe also thanks toimportant update coming to Imolawhich could help the SF-24 in the deficit on fast corners.