After the Ferraris were fastest on the modified circuit in Melbourne last night, they continue on the same footing in this 2nd free practice of the Australian GP 2022. In the first half hour, Sainz and Leclerc are again dominant at the top. However, Verstappen and Pérez have not yet completed competitive laps.

Ferrari has a new diffuser for this Grand Prix. That upgrade for their car seems to be paying off and the Ferraris look even stronger than in Saudi Arabia. The new diffuser provides more stability at the rear and could make Sainz and Leclerc the top favorites for pole position and a win this weekend.

Verstappen needs several laps to get close to Leclerc’s fastest time. Even then he is still more than two tenths behind the Monegask. If there is more speed in the Red Bull, the team will have to work hard between today and tomorrow to find those few tenths.

2nd free practice of the Australian GP 2022

Dutch times of the GP Australia 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022

3rd free practice: 05:00 am – 06:00 am

Qualification: 08:00 am – 09:00 am

Sunday 10 April 2022

Race: 07:00 o’clock