Ferrari wants Lewis Hamilton: contract worth 40 million pounds (about 46 million euros) to bring the seven-time world champion to Maranello. A market bomb that shakes Formula 1 the one dropped by the Daily Mail. And there’s more. Let’s see the details

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari with Leclerc for the Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari with Charles Leclerc. Lthe second sensational indiscretion says that the top management of Maranello, John Elkann in the lead, are thinking of the super couple. The French driver would remain on the Reds and leaving the Cavallino would therefore be Carlos Sainz. Possible? Certainly coexistence would not promise to be the simplest. Also because Ferrari’s idea, according to the rumors of the Daily Mail, would be offer Lewis Hamilton the opportunity to overtake Michael Schumacher in the World titles wonallowing him to become the most successful ever in F1.

This is why, following these rumors, scenario B should not be underestimated: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc in Mercedes alongside George Russell. Certainly for the 38-year-old English driver time passes and the chances of reaching the absolute record decrease, which is why for him – beyond any economic offer – it will be essential to choose well the next contract and the car with which to challenge the Red Bull of Verstappen: renewal with Mercedes (contract expires this year) or landing at Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari, denied by Maranello

From Maranello, however, denials immediately came about this Daily Mail rumor linked to Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari.

