Sir Lewis in red dress

If after an uncertain start to the world championship, Ferrari fans have had some doubts about the current competitiveness of Lewis Hamilton, the capital victory of Silverstone in far from easy conditions, he reassured them about the performance of the 39-year-old champion from Stevenage. Sir Lewis will finish the season at Mercedes and join the Maranello team for 2025 and 2026, for a historic pairing, which will see the most successful driver in history at the helm of the most successful team ever in F1.

Being Ferrari

Hamilton has always raced for British-based teams over the years, including McLaren and Mercedes, and so the move to Ferrari will mark a real break with the past for him: “Of course it will be something new. And it will also be stimulating, because it is a new territory for me, a new experience. It will be a challenge and I love challenges.“, he told Martin Brundle of Sky UK in an interview given over the Silverstone weekend.

“I expect that at Ferrari everything will be very different. The two teams they were on were British, so in Italy I will come into contact with a completely different culture“, Hamilton continued, adding: “If you think about us English, we are very quiet and very calm. While Italians are much more emotional. It’s a very, very different culture. I don’t really know what to expect, but I’ve run in Italy before and I think it’s going to be very different, in its own special and unique way“, concluded the British champion.