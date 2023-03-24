Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, or those directly interested in an exchange of seats between the two which would involve Mercedes and Ferrari obviously decidedly ‘chatted’ in the paddock at the level of the drivers’ fantasy market, have both already reiterated that they have every intention of remaining faithful to the Maranello team and the second to the Brackley team. Eddie Jordan, former team manager of the team of the same name which has won four Grands Prix in its history in F1, has however expressed his opinion on this exchange reached by the British betting site olbg.

Ferrari-Hamilton, a mutual need

“Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari and Ferrari needs Lewis Hamilton – the words of Eddie Jordan – Hamilton should look to go to another team with title ambitions, but the drama is who would step aside in terms of drivers? Red Bull would not deprive itself of Sergio Perez for Hamilton because he seeks to reward the internal supply chain of talent as Max Verstappen did. Hamilton is a McLaren man, but I don’t see him returning there due to the position the Woking team is currently in. The only other places I see Hamilton are Ferrari or Mercedes. There is currently no signed contract and Toto Wolff has said if it was Hamilton he would have considered leaving. If I were Hamilton I would think, ‘Am I really loved here? What’s happening to Mercedes? I’m not as involved as I used to be.’ I don’t know Wolff’s point of view on the situation, but I believe when he says he wants Hamilton to stay. But Mercedes is not competitive enough for Hamilton.”

Leclerc perfect for Mercedes

“Leclerc in Mercedes? It would be interesting Jordan added. Charles Leclerc is a Mercedes driver and to see Leclerc and George Russell fight each other would be great. It could be a heavenly deal. I know Leclerc quite well as a person and he is faultless, but Hamilton is also faultless, so who’s to say it would be different. I’m sure everyone in F1 would like it seeing an exchange between Hamilton and Leclerc would be a mouth-watering experience. When I dream of Hamilton going to Ferrari, it’s just an idea because he has won seven world titles with Mercedes and so he might want to stay. On the other hand, all great drivers feel the pull of a great team like Ferrari, and that’s where I think Hamilton should end his career.”