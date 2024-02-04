Marko 'approves'

The announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from 2025 has inevitably sparked opinions, comments and debates. It was not easy to imagine, however, that among the most positive reactions to the future transfer of the seven-time world champion in red was that of the other F1 superpower, the only one not directly involved in this sensational deal: Red Bull.

The historic Austrian consultant spoke for the Milton Keynes team Helmut Marko, an expert in the driver market since it is he who personally manages the negotiations with the talents about to wear the Red Bull team suit. According to Marko, Hamilton's move to the Prancing Horse is “the best thing that could happen to F1 right now“.

Leclerc in the background

Marko spoke to the German site sport.deidentifying what in his opinion were the main reasons that pushed the Englishman – who has been linked to the Stuttgart brand for his entire career – to make this sensational and unexpected choice, even more so in terms of timing. “There is the charm of Ferrari – underlined Marko – and then Hamilton lost faith in Mercedes”.

Regarding what the Hamilton-Leclerc dream team will be, Marko has no doubts: English will be the favorite to start. #16 will be “ahead on the flying lap”, but as far as the championship is concerned, Hamilton will be the horse to bet on. The Briton according to Marko is better than Leclerc in the race and “he will also establish himself politically as Ferrari's global superstar”.