2025 will be the year of the great revolution at Ferrari. This time not in terms of team principal, given that Fred Vasseur's place is more secure than ever, but in terms of the driver line-up. The Cavallino leaders have decided not to renew Carlos Sainz's contract, instead succeeding in the mammoth undertaking of convince Lewis Hamilton to move from Mercedes to Maranello.

The seven-time world champion will thus form a real champion dream team with Charles Leclerc, in an attempt to finally defeat the dominance of the Verstappen-Red Bull duo, which risks being unapproachable for everyone again this season. However, not everyone believes that hiring the most successful driver in the history of F1, who will join Ferrari at the age of 40, is the right move to make.

Jones critical of Hamilton

The 1980 world champion, Alan Jonesinterviewed byHerald Sunexpressed more than one doubt about the possibility that Hamilton will be able to drag Ferrari to that drivers' title that has been missing since 2007.”I don't know if the passage of [Hamilton] Ferrari will have what Ferrari needs” commented the 77-year-old Australian, the first driver to lead Williams to the world title.

“It was definitely a good thing because when he signed for Ferrari the stock price went up about $20 billion or so – acknowledged Jones, who however is doubtful about the impact of the #44 on the track – George Russell is already starting to give him a hard timeand the further it goes, the worse this will get“.

Jones then didn't spare Hamilton an arrow for his as well off-piste lifestyle: “Once again, the number of shows he attends and the number of things he tours certainly won't help him. I honestly don't think she was [la mossa giusta per la Ferrari]. In terms of rising stock prices, yes. But I don't think he's the answer.”he commented.