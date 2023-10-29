Nick Halle is a driver who races in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, in the Coppa Shell AM category. He competes and does it for fun, but his real goal is to become a driver capable of competing in GT3 championships.

This weekend, Halle took part in the final race of the 2023 Ferrari Challenge at the wheel of her number 81 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo from the Riller & Schnauck team.

His car was one of the most admired for the very particular livery chosen for this season, much appreciated especially by the little ones due to the many famous cartoon characters that populate it.

Photo by: Davide Cavazza The livery of the #81 Nick Halle, Riller & Schnauck

For example, on the left side there is space for Roadrunner, the famous “beep-beep” who always manages to escape every assault that Willy the Coyote thinks up and carries out with the specific intent of eating him.

The hood, however, is entirely dedicated to another character much appreciated by the little ones, namely Scrat, the primitive squirrel who made adults and children fall in love with the dedicated scenes in Ice Age and in all the sequels of the successful cartoon.

The right side, that of the pilot, is instead a place dedicated to the imagination of Walt Disney and the famous, controversial, greedy but nevertheless beloved Scrooge McDuck. It is no coincidence that throughout the livery there are scattered coins that recall the characteristics of the Duckburg tycoon.

Just behind Scrooge McDuck, here are the three nephews: Qui, Quo and Qua, placed on a wooden trolley behind their uncle, who dived into the large quantity of coins contained in his Deposit.

A livery that makes children dream, but which will have to lead Halle to achieve one of the dreams she had as a child: racing among the GT3 drivers and proving that she can fit in.