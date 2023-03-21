Attack hackers against Ferrari. The company has announced that it has received recently a ransom note related to some contact details of its customers. “Upon receiving this request, we immediately launched an investigation in collaboration with a world-leading cybersecurity company. Furthermore, we have informed the relevant authorities and are confident that they will do everything in their power to carry out the investigation,” the statement reads. a note – In line with its corporate policy, Ferrari will not accept any ransom requests as agreeing to such requests would finance criminal activities and allow the authors of the threats to perpetuate their attacks”.

Ferrari makes it known again that, “in the belief that the best course of action is to inform our customers, we have notified our customers of the potential exposure of their data and the nature of the event“.

“Ferrari takes the issue of customer confidentiality very seriously and understands the importance of what has happened. We have collaborated with experts to further strengthen our systems, whose solidity we are confident. We can also confirm that the breach had no impact on the operation of our company”, concludes the note.