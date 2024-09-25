A journey from Pinzolo to the Fiorano track to celebrate a Prancing Horse icon. The Ferrari Legacy Tour is preparing to pay homage to the Ferrari GTO, the first supercar from the Prancing Horse. From 2 to 4 October, owners of this model will be called to gather to experience a journey dedicated to this icon of the Maranello range.

The Ferrari Legacy Tour program

The Tour will pass through the most panoramic places of the upper Val Rendena and the Adamello Brenta Natural Park, passing through Appiano on the Strada del Vino, and will then descend from Monte Bondone to Riva del Garda. The second day includes a stop on Monte Baldo and an exhibition of the cars in Mantua. On the final day, the GTO procession will reach the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, and then proceed in a parade along the central avenue of the Maranello factory and on the Fiorano track.

The legendary GTO

Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1984, the GTO is also known by the unofficial acronym 288 (2.8 litres, 8 cylinders). The beautiful line designed by Pininfarina, the power of the engine and the extensive use of special materials decreed its immediate success and the legend that continues to this day. The GTO is the forefather of the supercar series, a term that defines the milestones in the history of motoring. These cars are produced in limited series and represent one of Enzo Ferrari’s prerogatives, namely the ambition to create the best possible car for that historical phase. The result is increasingly more advanced, an expression of the most advanced research, the highest global reference for the sector. The 288 was followed by an incredible series of models – F40, F50, Enzo Ferrari and LaFerrari – which tell the story of 40 years of innovation.

Here is the Ferrari Legacy Tour program:

October 2nd

From 10:00am Departure of cars from Pinzolo, Piazza Carera

11:30 – 12:00 Exhibition of cars at Senale, Malgasott area

From 12:45 Appiano on the Wine Road

October 3rd

From 10:00am Departure of cars from Pinzolo

From 11:20 Chalet Rocce Rosse, Monte Bondone

13:00 – 14:25 Exhibition of cars from Riva del Garda, Piazza Il Brolio

October 4th

From 09:00 Departure of cars from Pinzolo

From 11:30 Monte Baldo, Lake Garda

13:00 – 14:30 Exhibition of cars in Mantua, in Piazza Sordello

16:15 Parade in Modena, at the Enzo Ferrari Museum

From 5:00 pm Arrival at the Ferrari factory

17:45 Final parade of the Tour at the Fiorano track