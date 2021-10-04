When you read the GT abbreviation, you expect a high-performance car whose primary purpose, however, remains to offer the driver and passengers a comfortable and relaxing driving experience. It is therefore difficult to think that two Gran Turismo can be used for a drag race. Yet the CarWow experts decided to compare one all the same Ferrari GTC4Lusso it’s a Bentley Continental GT, two luxury cars that represent authentic points of reference in their segment. The car of the Cavallino and that of the British brand faced each other in a drag race with a predictable outcome but which equally showed all the peculiarities of the two models.

But let’s go in order: the GTC4Lusso is equipped with a powerful 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine capable of delivering 690 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque, remarkable numbers for a shooting-brake which, however, fully reflect the positioning that the house Maranello’s automaker wanted to give this car. On the other hand there is the Bentley Continental GT which is pushed by the more modest (so to speak) 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 549 HP of power and 770 Nm of torque. In addition to the obvious power advantage, Ferrari has an important advantage in terms of weight since the needle marks on the scale. 415 kilograms less than the model of the English brand thus allowing it to cover 0-100 in just 3.4 seconds against the 4.1 used by Bentley. A foregone conclusion therefore for a drag race without history, in which the Ferrari GTC4Lusso makes the big voice, leaving no way out for the Continental GT.

Source: CarWoW