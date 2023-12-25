Comeback almost

The penalty received by Sergio Perez in the final part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix prevented the Ferrari to complete the comeback towards second position in the Constructors' standings. However it can be said that the Maranello team has finished 2023 in high gear. Not only was the Cavallino the only team capable of breaking the Red Bull hegemony of victories in the championship, but in the final five races of the year, four podiums were achieved – one with Sainz and three with Leclerc – which seem to bode well for the future.

The final third place in the championship reserved for teams – which marks a step back compared to 2022 – came above all for blame the first half of the season. After the Spanish GP, the seventh round of the season, Ferrari was fourth in the rankings, -52 behind Mercedes. Step by step the situation improved, up to the final -3 in Abu Dhabi, also the result of several very unfortunate episodes, first of all the infamous manhole cover in Las Vegas.

Before the summer break After the summer break GPs played 12 (+3 Sprints) 10 (+3 Sprints) Points obtained 191 215 Podiums obtained 3 6 Victories achieved 0 1 Location of Builders 4th 3rd Detachment from 2nd place -56 -3

Change of pace after the summer

Overall it is Since the summer break in Spa, the team directed by Frederic Vasseur has made a leap in quality. After the first 12 GPs, Ferrari was fourth with 191 points obtained, -5 from an Aston Martin which was already clearly declining. In the last 10 Grands Prix the points collected were 215, 16 more than McLaren and by a good amount 53 more than Mercedes. Numbers that are encouraging in view of 2024, even if it is impossible not to recognize that the gap that needs to be filled to get closer to Red Bull is still enormous.

In addition to the fantastic victory achieved by Carlos Sainz in Singapore, therefore, it should not be surprising that Ferrari has collected six of the nine overall podiums obtained in 2023 after the mid-championship break. AND It is also interesting to note how the Spaniard and Charles Leclerc perfectly divided the 'work' of the comeback in the last 12 races of the year, with the #55 collecting 108 points and the Monegasque 107. A further indicator of how – regardless of the individual preferences – Maranello can still count on a rather reliable pair of drivers.