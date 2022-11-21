The 2022 Formula 1 season is also on file with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The race was enjoyable, especially in the first part, between strategy games and battles on the track, while from the middle of the race onwards, the distance challenge for second place between Leclerc And Perez. She won it big merit the Monegasque of Ferrari, author of a capital race with one tire management perfect and one strategy this time brave but flawless. A beautiful Ferraridecidedly surprising compared to the premises of the eve, even if not fighting for victory, abundantly in the safe of Verstappen, but which gave an encouraging signal at the end of the season. We saw an F1-75 in decent shape, driven by one of the best Leclercs of the year, all thanks to a sum of factors. First it is driving style of the Monegasque it was prepared at the table meter by metre, in order to minimize the stress on both the front tires at turns 3, 5 and 9, and the rear in all traction phases. After that the car setup it proved to be very well balanced and, in any case, less aggressive on the tires than we saw in free practice. The mechanical balance found was very effective, above all because, thanks to a particularly smooth asphalt free of bumps and depressions, it was finally possible lower at least in part the single-seater of the Cavallino, going to rediscover some of its design peculiarities. This always considering that, despite having raised the mapping compared to the free thirds, the choice of the medium downforce wing remained a forced choice by the unavailability of the whole cavalry available. The team had to fix the car between Friday and Saturday and, with a lot of work, got it on track the best compromise possible. The rest did it, this time, once perfect execution in the race, with Red Bull superior but forced with Perez to a two-stop strategy. This is for the feints carried out by Ferrari, who put pressure on Sergio Perez twice in key moments, forcing him to make a “defensive” stop (as can be clearly seen from the graph of the relative gaps), both for the Perez weakness, not at all brilliant in terms of pace and tire management on the Abu Dhabi track, (de)deservedly third in the race and in the world championship. THE doubts at Ferrari on the strategic choice there were and were lawful, considering that the Mexican was probably just one lap away from being able to catch Leclerc’s DRS and at that point make a single bite thanks to the speed of the RB18 on the straight, but the only the way to get second place was to try, albeit risking. And in this case Leclerc also made himself heard same: when they started asking him from the garage for updates on the front wing (a question asked in anticipation of the pit stop) the driver of the red number 16 immediately said that he would not have had the opportunity to get back on Perez if he stopped and after a few bargaining on the pace to keep, an agreement was found for the so-called “Plan C”, ie the only stop.

Ferrari also excellent in management of the Sainz track situationwith Leclerc brought back right in front of the Spaniard without wasting time for either of them and with the order at number 55 to do not attack. Speaking of Sainz, the Spaniard ran well but showed his little feeling with the F1-75, complained a bit throughout the year. In fact, if in the first laps after the start Sainz had had to force on the tires to fight with Hamilton, in the second stint the pace proved to be lower than that of Leclerc and the degradation higher, also leading to a diametrically opposite feedback compared to the teammate. On the other hand the race and world rankings speak for themselves about it.

On the other hand, the performance of Mercedes. Since aerodynamic updates have restored stability to the W13, smooth tarmac makes less of a difference, and an attempt to push the aerodynamics hard hasn’t been enough to minimize tire degradation. One of the most marked aspects that we have seen with the cars resulting from the new regulations is precisely that the aerodynamic load and slip reduction help, of course, but the mechanical componentmade by stiffness of the suspension system directly related toground clearance of the car, also makes a substantial difference on the use of the tires themselves and, perhaps, in Abu Dhabi it is not so much Mercedes that has gone backwards how much Ferrari and Red Bull to be back ahead in a more similar situation at the beginning of the season. And there is certainly something to reflect on, both looking at this year and next year. The introduction of Technical Directive 39 and the changes to the 2023 regulation were in any case substantial and impactful. In the Ferrari house it is strenuously denied that the loss of performance is due to the introduction of the TD39, having instead to connect it to the forced reduction of power and other development factors. Seeing Abu Dhabi’s performance, however, the doubt that this constant denial is actually due to not wanting to admit one heavy political defeat it arises spontaneously, perhaps not even with the fans but with the high levels of society. We don’t want to speculate further, given that the redhead’s biggest year-end surprise was the indiscretion on the possible change of Team Principaland we know we are also unpopular in defending the current manager of the Scuderia, but we cannot fail to notice how the key technical roles in Formula 1 need to long time horizons, and how the process of returning to competitiveness is objectively underway. The F1-75 has suffered in many respects, including, in manner trenchant, the reliability of the Power Unit. Never horses under the hood are back and medium-term work to improve reliability starting from performance is the only way forward to get back to the top. However, this does not exclude the need for a profound review of the strategies department in people and working methods, and of pilot management, especially from Leclerc, aspects that have proved to be a lot this year weak for a worldwide fight.



Looking at home instead Red Bulls, the Milton Keynes team will enter as big favorites in 2023 after arecord vintagethanks to an RB18 equipped with a number of features centeredthen accentuated in the second part of the season by new technical settings. But above all thanks to the amazing ability of his phenomenon, Max Verstappen whose level is, without any doubt, now among the greatest ever.

One last technical aspect that we want to underline concerns the new regulations brought to the track by Formula 1 this year, believed by the writer a success. The goal of making the cars run closer together has been achieved, the breakaway of one team rather than another is something absolutely normal at the beginning of a technical cycle, but already in the so-called midfield the values ​​have turned out to be much more leveled than in the past, the struggles on the track have been seen and many of the objectives set can be defined as achieved. The new single-seaters have also proven themselves more difficult to interpret and conductincreasing, as far as possible, the weight of the human component in the performance. Pirelli’s commitment to bring tires in 2023 that will reduce the generalized and age-old problem of understeer then it could make the cars make a big leap forward in performance and driveability, allowing the driver even more to make the difference. Of course, there are also problems to be solved, such as the management of sporting and financial regulations, but there is still something to look forward to with confidence.

For the conclusion I would like, as has become tradition at the end of the year, to take a personal tone to to thank who first of all hosts my analyzes on these pages, with the fantastic editorial staff of FormulaPassion and all the great work put into it during the season (believe me when I say there’s so much more behind it than meets the eye). For my part, this year has been challenging to understand and interpret given the amount of events and the debut of the new technical regulations, with so many new parameters to interface with, but it was, once again, fun and stimulating. But, as always, the biggest thanks go to everyone You readers, that every weekend you have found the time and way to follow the analyses, and to be part of this long (by the way, more than 20 races is madness) season. The wish for everyone is to finish this year and start the new one with the aerodynamic load of the F1-75 and the straight-line speed of the RB18, with the concreteness and sensitivity of Verstappen and with the speed in the flying lap and the heart by Leclerc. As for talent, instead, you can choose, because we’ve seen a lot of it on the track, even if, perhaps, for this year, we can take Seb’s.