After returning from the summer break, the gap in performance between Red Bull and Ferrari was much wider than that observed in the first half of the championship, with a change in the balance of power that had already been hinted at at the Hungarian Grand Prix. In the late summer-early autumn the F1-75 began to suffer from severe tire degradation over the long haul, without apparently losing its polish on the flying lap. The Rossa conquered the pole position at home in Monza, approaching the same finish also in Zandvoort, Singapore and Suzuka.

The Scuderia di Maranello investigated the potential causes and solutions of the problems suffered in the months of August, September and October. On the eve of the Italian Grand Prix, Mattia Binotto pointed out how the new fund introduced at Paul Ricard was among the suspects of the shortcomings of the F1-75: “The development we had brought to France, practically the latest from an aerodynamic point of view, was done to improve the hopping and for us it should have been a significant step forward to reduce it. Inevitably it has also led to secondary behaviors, however desired, but which today are limiting us in something. This something is not yet very clear today “. In free practice at Monza Ferrari compared the French background with the previous specification, a test defined as “Crucial to confirm that we are going in the right direction“ according to the senior performance engineer Jock Clear.

The British engineer underlined how much the analysis work was indispensable to trace the origin of the backward steps of the F1-75, a study that temporarily paused the development of the Red in a period in which direct rivals continued to bring updates: “As soon as you ask yourself these questions, like ‘ok, did we take the wrong approach with the set-up?’, You have to be brave enough to say ‘ok, we need to understand where we are, we can’t afford to continue. [alla cieca]”.“It’s a bit like when you are lost. The last thing you should do is go on and say ‘let’s see what happens later’. No, no and no! Stop and look at the map! This is exactly what we have done. One could argue that it has cost us some competitiveness in the race in the last five Grands Prixbut it would be stupid not to do so, because the future does not run away“.

“You cannot ignore the need to keep control of the direction you are developing and this is what we have done”continued Clear, who gave a lengthy interview to TheRace.com portal. “We stopped, we looked at the map and we have had confirmation that we are on the right path “. The words of the senior performance engineer of the Cavallino therefore avoid the hypothesis that the seasonal development of the F1-75 has triggered unexpected behaviors. At the same time, Mattia Binotto continues to exclude that it was the technical directive 039 on the wear of the plank that had crippled Ferrari: “It is true that there have been changes to the funds to comply with the technical directive, but not that it has impacted our performance. I keep saying it wasn’t that. Moreover, Hungary was ahead of Belgium and already there we had lost our brilliance compared to Red Bull. It is not the technical directive that affected our performance and that penalized us in some way“. Crediting the words of both Maranello exponents, the growing gap with Red Bull cannot be explained except in a greater development capacity of the Milton Keynes team. A gap that Ferrari, on the strength of the confirmations on its work in terms of updates, aims to mend by the end of the year.