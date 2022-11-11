First free practice session held with discreet excitement on the beautiful track of Interlagos. In fact, the teams had only one hour available to choose the set-up of the cars before entering the parc fermé regime for the rest of the weekend, starting with qualifying, then continuing for the sprint and finally for the Grand Prix. This is a crucial session for everyone to quickly find the best set-up on the track both in terms of qualifying, but, above all, thinking about sprint and the race.

Verstappen not yet finalized – The World Champion did not show a perfect feeling with the car in any of the conditions in which he rode, plagued by understeer that he was unable to eliminate. The problem seemed mechanical and not aerodynamic, given that, both from what the pilot himself declared on the radio, and from the data we have seen, the best point for Max for his teammate Perez was curves 6 and 7, which have travel speeds over 200 km / h and where therefore aerodynamics has a preponderant importance. The longitudinal balance of the car therefore appeared good, but the front of the RB18 number 1 constantly went into crisis in slow corners, a sign that the mechanics of the front suspension were probably too rigid and did not give the driver any sensation of solidity, so much so that have the Dutch declare “the machine does not turn“. They will have to run blindly at Red Bull, given that in the free practice session priority was given to the track, without wasting session time to make radical changes, but continuing to run to test tires and loads of petrol for the weekend. We have seen many times that Horner’s technicians are able to resolve the situation even in extremis and the car has in any case proved to be on a track that is favorable to it, but the margin of error will however be narrowabove all to find the optimal solution that does not compromise tire management.

And it seems to have focused on tire management Ferrari. The two drivers tested all three compounds, with a precise and smooth program and demonstrated a balanced and very fast car in the central sector, the one that includes almost all the corners of the track. The F1-75 then appeared with a lot of downforce but at the same time with a sufficiently soft mechanics to allow a good reactivity in slow corners. The Achilles heel, on the other hand, seemed to be the top speed, although obviously in free practice the engines are still kept at a very conservative regime, especially by the Maranello team. Let’s now see the data of the comparison of the best lap of Perez, best session time, and Leclerc, spaced just 4 thousandths of a second on the finish line.

In the first sector, both Red Bull’s highest top speed emerges, as well as Leclerc’s best mileage at the S di Senna. The biggest differences, however, can be seen in the second and third sectors. The central part of the track in fact highlights both the more Ferrari load at curves 6 and 7, both the good mechanics of the red in all the other slow corners, with an evidently responsive front and a well balanced rear. In the third sector, however, the Red Bull progression is impressive for now, allowing Perez to regain the three tenths lost in the central sector. The figure is remarkable because to produce the same time difference it takes much more difference in performance on the straight compared to the slow sections. The fact that Perez earns significantly even before opening the DRS, however, suggests a Ferrari that is not only very charged but also particularly conservative on the Power Unit front.

As always happens, it is particularly difficult to draw conclusions from the first free practice session alone. The morphology of the track seems to be the bread for the teeth of Red Bull, which must however be able to solve the mechanical problems on the front, especially from a race point of view. Ferrari started well, showing a good correlation with the simulator and an attitude already close to the optimal both mechanical and aerodynamic. For now, Maranello’s choice seems to be to maintain a good level of aerodynamic load thinking about tire management in the two races, Sprint and Grand Prix, even if the most relevant data concerns the mechanics which for now appear soft enough at the front, which which had not been seen for several races. Whether what has been observed will be repeated in qualifying is obviously difficult to say. At higher power speeds and with the cars more pushed to their limits, problems could re-emerge that have not yet occurred. The Brazilian track, however, has always given a good show and there is no reason to think that it will not happen even in this penultimate round of the season.