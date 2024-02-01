The one known in slang as silly season which defines that time of year marked by rumors and pools about the transfer market in the Formula 1 World Championship, is on its way to closing even before the season begins. A few days ago, Ferrari announced the renewal of Charles Leclerc's contract, which initially expired at the end of this year, without specifying the duration of the new agreement. Shortly after, it was McLaren who tied up Lando Norris, also for several years. However, the bank made it jump this Thursday Corriere della Sera, by announcing a bomb that, if confirmed, would turn upside down a championship that enjoys iron health. The Italian newspaper assumes the arrival of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari with a view to 2025, in a maneuver that would leave Carlos Sainz out of the Italian team. According to the information published this Thursday morning, Hamilton's contract with Mercedes would still be valid in two years, although, apparently, there is a clause that would offer an escape route to the British multi-time champion.

The alliance between Sainz and Ferrari, in turn, ends on December 31, and it is still striking that its continuity has not been made official, less than two weeks before the presentation of the SF-24, the new red car, which will take place next February 13. Even more so if we take into account that the son of the two-time world rally champion, and recent winner of the Dakar, was the only one capable of breaking Red Bull's brutal streak, and winning a grand prix in 2023 (Singapore). If the landing of the Stevenage corridor to the mark of The Prancing Horse, that would cause the Madrid native to have to find another garage. In this sense, the interest of Audi, which must take control of Sauber in 2026, becomes relevant, although, obviously, there are other vacancies to take into account.

At 39 years old, this would be the second team change for Hamilton, who grew up at McLaren before making a splash in 2013, signing for Mercedes. Dressed in the star's uniform, he became the most successful driver in the history of the event, accumulating a total of seven titles in his service record, the same as Michael Schumacher, but with more victories (103) than the German (91). ). Hamilton has never hidden his admiration for everything that Ferrari, the most universal symbol of the racing world, represents. The lack of competitiveness of the Silver Arrows during the last two years, dominated at will by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, will surely have made him look in a direction in which he would never have pointed if he had continued winning. If this maneuver materializes it will be a tremendous coup for Ferrari, and a very low one for Mercedes.

