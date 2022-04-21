Two victories in the first three races, five podiums already achieved, solid leadership in both championship standings. The beginning of 2022 of the Ferrari it couldn’t have been better in any way. The Prancing Horse has really managed to make the most of the regulatory revolution of this 2022 and thus presents itself to the first home race of the season, that of Imola, with the underdogs on it. However, the two Maranello drivers arrive with opposite sentiments at the event: Leclerc wants to consolidate his leadership in the standings, trying to certify in an unequivocal way the elongation in the ranking scored in Melbourne. Sainz instead, very fresh from renewal, he must try to make people forget the heavy Australian blank pass.

However, while the Spaniard and the Monegasque are busy in Imola in view of the first free practice session and qualifying tomorrow, there are those who continue to work on site. It is about Antonio Giovinazzi, third driver of the red this year together with Mick Schumacher and precious ally of Leclerc and Sainz in the work on the simulator. This is exactly what the former Alfa Romeo talent from Puglia is trying to do, as documented by the Ferrari social accounts themselves. The intention of the team headed by Mattia Binotto is to leave no stone unturned for the Imola event, also taking advantage of Giovinazzi’s experience to provide engineers, mechanics and the drivers themselves with as much data as possible to work on. In the past the simulator-track correlation he had been one of Ferrari’s Achilles’ heels, but now fortunately this obstacle also seems to have been overcome.

Meanwhile back in Maranello, @Anto_Giovinazzi is working hard with the team in the sim 🏎 Making most of every opportunity to improve 💪#beFerrari 🔴 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/Y25h4m6qG8 – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 21, 2022