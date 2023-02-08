There Ferrari formalized the entry into the company of Lorenzo Giorgettiwho will play the role of Chief Racing Revenue Officer and will report directly to the CEO Benedetto Vigna. Born in 1970 and with extensive experience in growing the business of prestigious sports clubs, Giorgetti will be responsible for revenues in Prancing Horse racing. His curriculum is clearly respectable, being currently a member of the board of the Global Esport Federation and having in the recent past held a decisive role in the commercial and marketing relaunch of the AC Milan football team for three years, he also led the commercial management of the sports division of RCS Media Group for ten years.

CEO Benedetto Vigna commented: “We are delighted to welcome Lorenzo as Chief Racing Revenue Officer. With his experience and his leadership, Ferrari will further develop long-term partnerships with our sponsors across sporting endeavors – including the booming world of Esports – and with our passionate global fan community.”. Lorenzo Giorgetti thanked the top management for the choice: “Becoming part of Ferrari is a true honour, which I welcome with great emotion and a deep sense of responsibility. Excited about the great development opportunities with our partners and our fans. And a profound sense of responsibility towards Ferrari history and tradition, as well as towards all those in the world who nurture a unique passion for Ferrari”.