Scuderia Ferrari has formalized a new partner that we will see appearing both on the F1 single-seaters and on the 499Ps, i.e. the WEC Hypercars: Genesys, one of the world leaders in Customer Experience solutions, has signed a multi-year agreement with the Prancing Horse brand .
Satisfied Benedetto Vigna, the Ferrari CEO: "We are happy that Genesys joins the Scuderia
