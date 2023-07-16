Ferrari, a 2023 run-up

It is undeniable that the first part of 2023 has so far been far from the expectations of the Ferrari. The SF-23 has shown several shortcomings, as well photographed by the constructors’ standings which sees it in fourth place behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin: on the other hand only one pole position and only two podiums they are too meager a loot for a team that finished last year with a place of honor both among the riders and among the teams.

Since the winter tests, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have wanted to keep expectations low, especially after observing the competitiveness of the Red Bull RB19 which has collected many successes, achieving ten victories in as many races. Frederic Vasseur, who arrived last January to replace Mattia Binotto, is slowly changing the technical organization chart in his image and likeness, as well as putting his foot on the accelerator on the subject of developments.

What we saw in Canada and Austria had given a glimmer of hope to the many Ferrari fans, with the single-seater proving to be fast and consistent and appearing to have found a solid foundation on which to build further progress. However, the Silverstone race brought Maranello back down to earth, given that the Reds finished only ninth with Charles Leclerc and tenth with Carlos Sainz, also behind the Williams of Alexander Albon. Budapest – the next stage of the world championship – should be a good lead for SF-23and was circled on the calendar (along with Singapore) by Frederic Vasseur, as recently told in an interview.

The thought of Marc Gene

Joined the channel Twitch of the Spaniards of SoyMotorFerrari brand ambassador Marc Gené explained that he was optimistic about the progress made by the Ferrari in recent weeks: “I don’t think there’s a specific problem anymore, we’re not worried about tire degradation. In Canada we did well, in Austria we did well and at Silverstone the degradation wasn’t a problem. We won’t go to Hungary looking for confirmation, because we solved the set-up and degradation problem. Now it’s time to have good races and get on the podium whenever possible. Hungary should be a good lead for us. Now we go to the races with a different mentality, We no longer have real weaknesses on our car“.