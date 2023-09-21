Sainz in a state of grace

Carlos Sainz he underlined that he was ‘connected’ with the SF-23 as never before in his previous seasons as a Ferrari driver. The Spaniard is coming off two consecutive pole positions, third place in Monza and victory in Singapore. A notable positive ‘streak’ which allowed him to move ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc in the standings, who aspired to finish second in the Drivers’ standings to confirm his placement for 2022, an objective which seems decidedly difficult to achieve in at this moment although Ferrari is clearly growing.

Carlos Sainz’s recent results will certainly give an important boost in the negotiations for the renewal of the contract and the couple formed in Maranello starting from 2021 seems destined to continue in tandem at least until 2026. Interviewed by the Spanish newspaper Brand Ferrari ambassador Marc Gené underlined that from his point of view continuity in F1 is fundamental and that the Leclerc-Sainz pairing is perfect for the ambitions of the Maranello Scuderia: “Both are two potential world champions – Gené’s words –we hired the drivers we considered the best on the market at the time. It is easier for them to bring the title back to Maranello rather than a purchase that would come from outside. Schumacher had won two world championships and it took him four years to do so with Ferrari. It’s difficult to win straight away, stability is needed to build a winning team.”.

Dwelling on Carlos SainzFurthermore, Gené reiterated that the matador lacks nothing to aspire to become a world champion: “He is very fast, he makes very few mistakes, he is very intelligent and technically he is very complete. He has all it takes to become world champion. Plus he was the only teammate who could stand up to Verstappen when they found themselves in the same team.”. In 2015, in fact, Verstappen and Sainz made their debut together in Toro Rosso, with the Dutchman who in 2016 after a few races was promoted to Red Bull, an opportunity never granted to Sainz. The difference in single-seater experience in 2015, however, was notable between Verstappen and Sainz given that Max had only played one season in the European Formula 3 championship unlike Sainz who, being three years older, arrived in F1 after driven in GP3 and in the World Series by Renault 3.5, one of the most formative championships for arriving in F1.

The summer break brought Sainz back to Ferrari in great shape: “He is in a moment of form and total confidence – concluded Gené – the last two races, the podium in Monza and the victory in Singapore, were extremely difficult, but he maintained a very high level over both weekends. If I had to give him a rating for these two races, I would give him a ten. He is a driver who tends to finish the season better, but the leap in quality he made after returning from the summer break was truly remarkable. He is an improved version of the Carlos we have known, a Carlos 2.0. He is a young rider who improves year after year, I am curious to see where this growth will take him.”