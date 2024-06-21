Fascinating hypothesis

The rumors regarding the possibility of a sensational arrival for Ferrari in Formula E in the near future lasted just a few weekends. Had been Jeff Doddsthe CEO of the electric series, ad recently opened the doors to Cavallinoin what obviously would have been a phenomenal coup in terms of image for the series born in 2014.

“I think Ferrari’s involvement would elevate the championship“, said the 51-year-old manager.

Clear closure

However, his illusion was crushed without half measures by the Cavallino CEO Benedetto Vignawho spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Ferrari e-building in Maranello.

“We don’t like Formula E – the red number one clearly declared – meaning it doesn’t have much appeal. We will remain focused on Formula 1. We have already made our choices in motorsport, F1, the WEC and the Ocean Races which we announced in recent months“. Unmistakable words that definitively close the question.