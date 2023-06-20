When he joined Scuderia Ferrari last January, Frederic Vasseur he had a rather complex task ahead of him, namely that of shaping the technical organization chart of the Prancing Horse after the farewell of Mattia Binotto. The French manager thus assigned strategist Inaki Rueda to other tasks and let aerodynamicist David Sanchez go – in the direction of McLaren – making clear his desire not to retain those who aspired to leave.

The story relating to Laurent Mekies was more complicated, with the transalpine, defined by Vasseur “a pillar” della Rossa, who has agreed with Alpha Tauri to fill the role of team principal. A tug-of-war has thus begun with Red Bull to free the Frenchman before the end of the contract, which is leading to the unusual situation of Mekies at the Ferrari wall, despite the official announcement by the Faenza team.

New Ferrari organizational chart, what will happen

To tell what will happen in the coming months in Maranello was the Sports Courier: “Laurent Mekies […] it’s a weapon to free a couple of technical figures from the planet Red Bull important for Maranello”. For the Roman newspaper thefarewell from Mekies it could actually come true between the summer break and the Monza race beginning of September, and was obviously excluded from any discussion concerning the 2024 project.

Laurent Mekies’ duties on the wall – currently sporting director – will be partially covered by Diego Ioverno, who after six years will see himself in the leadership positions on race weekends. Always according to the Sports Courier, Vasseur intends to insert a technical director “harmonizing it” with Enrico Cardile, who would have reviewed the intentions of escape after having ascertained the trust that the new team principal places in him. The motto of the French engineer could be summed up in a “none indispensable, all necessary”, on the hierarchical model in force at Mercedes, smoother than Red Bull. Finally, the journalist Fulvio Solms hypothesized the unveiling of the new organizational chart “in September, maybe already in Monza”.