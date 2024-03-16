by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, comforting signs on the pace

Charles' last ride Leclerc in Jeddah he gave a great signal to Ferrari. The Monegasque's fastest lap in the race rekindled the hope of teams and fans that the degradation problem would be resolved, although it must be remembered that Jeddah is not a demanding track with tires and that the problems of the Scuderia del Cavallino almost appeared always at the start of the race, with a much heavier car.

At Ferrari, however, the steps forward have been clear, at least in understanding the behavior of the cars tires and everything that follows at the level of degradation in competition. The Senior Performance Engineering Director of Cavallino Jock also admits this Clearwho however claims that this improvement has already occurred at the end of 2023.

Clear's words

“We think we have understood what are the things that allow us to improve tire degradation“, these are Clear's words. “It was a critical issue encountered two years ago and at the beginning of last year, but I believe that in 2023, in Las Vegas, we proved that Leclerc was capable of managing the tires at the level of Max Verstappen. Now I think it's an area that we understand, and so we expect to continue working in the right direction“.