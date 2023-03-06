Leclerc, Red Bull other category, Ferrari must work

“Red Bull is another category, we are not there in the race pace and we have to work hard otherwise we will struggle. We are too far away at the moment, now we just need steps forward”. Few words but strong those of Charles Leclerc after his retirement in the first Grand Prix of the new Formula 1 season in Bahrain. The Monegasque doesn’t even focus too much on the engine reliability problem that forced him to stop, but analyzes the difference that currently exists between the Maranello team and the Austrian one.

Ferrari, Sainz and tire degradation: “Work and improve to see how to protect them”

Carlos Sainz finished fourth, but his Ferrari suffered a lot on the track due to tire degradation: “I’m not surprised, after the pace on Friday and in the tests, I knew that in the 57 laps I would pay a lot with degradation. The Aston Martins have better degradation and pace than us here, this circuit is difficult for us.” “We didn’t have a margin, as soon as I pushed a little more the tires got hot and I almost lost position even to Hamilton” explained the Spanish Ferrari driver. Sainz then added: “The others can push more, in the flying lap we are not where we want, in the race we need to work and improve to see how to protect the tires because in this way we cannot have a margin”.

Ferrari, Vasseur: “The degradation compared to the Red Bulls is not good”

“It was a difficult race, now I have a clearer picture of the situation. We’re here in qualifying, the pace was good, but today’s not a good result. With Leclerc we didn’t close where we could and should have, but we had reliability problems and that’s not good. The degradation compared to the Red Bulls is not good, this is the picture and we have to work to improve.” the words of the Ferrari team principal, Frédéric Vasseur. “Reliability? We didn’t expect it, it’s the first time and we need to figure out what happened. It’s a shock because Leclerc was calm and third place would have been an excellent start- continued Vasseur-. The degradation was very high compared to the Red Bulls, putting two softs was too optimistic. We know what needs to be done, big improvements are needed. Bahrain is always extreme as a circuit, it is the most critical of the season, now we will analyze what happened and we will return to Jeddah in certainly better conditions. Today our first problem is certainly reliability”.

F.1: Verstappen dominates in Bahrain, behind him Perez and Alonso. Far Ferraris: Sainz quart and Leclerc out

New season, but the symphony is always the same: Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate in Bahrain, with the Dutchman winning the first Formula 1 race of 2023 and the Austrian team completing the double with Sergio Perez’s second place. The podium is closed by a phenomenal Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin, followed by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. Red Chapter: an uphill start immediately for the Maranello team, which after last year’s double win on the Sakhir track, this time does not even hit the podium and is immediately forced to retire for the first time with Charles Leclerc (engine problems during the 41st lap when he was third). The Mercedes finished in fifth (Lewis Hamilton) and seventh place (George Russell), with the other Aston Martin of Lance Stroll in the middle. Clean start for Verstappen who holds first place without problems, while Perez takes off badly and lets himself be overtaken immediately by a reactive Leclerc, with Sainz who instead fails to surprise the Mexican by remaining in fourth place. Behind are the Mercedes of Hamilton (who gains two positions) and Russell, followed by the Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll, who collided in the first few meters of the race but without consequences. The first part of the grand prix then slipped away without any particular twists even after the first pit-stop waltz, in which the Red Bulls still opted for soft rubber, while the Ferraris opted for the hard compound. However, Leclerc and Sainz have little pace and the Monegasque sees Perez reassemble in a few laps, who takes second place by force during the 26th lap. The real twist comes during lap 41, when Leclerc’s Ferrari number 16 stalls on the track without power, immediately forcing the Monegasque to retire for the first time of the season. A few laps later an irrepressible Alonso, after overtaking Hamilton, also mocked Sainz by deservedly taking third position by starting to lap on the times of Red Bull. Before the checkered flag little else happens and the positions remain unchanged until the last metre.

