The result was obtained in the SP9 Pro-Am class by the Racing One car, driven in the race by Christian Kohlhaas, Stefan Aust and Luca Ludwig, on Saturday 15th April.

The crew prevailed at the end of the 54. Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy, the third round of the series which takes place exclusively on the fearsome Northern ring of the Nürburg track, also known as the Nordschleife … Continue reading

#Ferrari #win #GT3 #NLS