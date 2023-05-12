The recall for Ferrari 296 GTB and GTS is triggered. More precisely, for 425 units of the two versions of the hybrid supercar from the Maranello company. The reason? The potential risk of fire dictated by a production defect which would make a huge fuel leak plausible, which in the worst case scenario would turn into the flames.

Fire risk

According to reports from Carscoops, the failure would result from a chemical reaction caused by the tight contact between the fuel pipe and the battery cover. Ferrari became aware of this issue early last month, following an ad a pre-delivery inspection with a customer in China during which the Maranello team allegedly detected corrosion on the fuel tank connection pipe.

No accidents

An investigation into the issue has been launched immediatelymeanwhile the Prancing Horse has decided to protect itself by installing insulating material on the piping as a precaution. At the moment Ferrari is not aware of fires, injuries or deaths caused by this manufacturing defect.

Ferrari’s advice

Nonetheless, he preferred to advise owners of potentially at-risk cars don’t get behind the wheel until the problem is resolved. The first owners will be contacted from the next July 7thfrom which date they will be asked to deliver their Ferrari 296 GTB or GTS to a certified technical centre, who will install a new connecting pipe fitted with a corrosion resistant rubber sleeve designed to help prevent leakage.