A lot of passion in Imola for the Ferrari World Finals, now in their thirtieth edition. Attention was drawn to the first official outing of the 499P for the return to the top endurance category, accompanied by the 296 GT3 at Imola. The Santerno did not miss even the action on the track, with Thomas Neubauer winner of the Trofeo Pirelli and Franz Engstler world champion in the Shell Cup. Here is the summary of what happened at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack.

Pirelli Trophy World Final

At the end of a thrilling test, which saw six drivers compete to the end in search of success, it was Thomas Neubauer who crossed the finish line first, winning the race that earned him the 2022 World Champion palm. position, the young Frenchman, after a phase under Safety Car for the restoration of the track following some contacts in the middle of the group, without consequences for the drivers involved, manages to repel the attacks of Eliseo Donno (CDP – Best Lap). The departure of the Italian driver, forced to retire a few minutes from the end, gives the go-ahead to John Wartique (FML – D2P), who, however, has to settle for second place, ahead of the champion of the Trofeo Pirelli Europe, Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), third. Just off the podium the 2021 champion, Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), able to take advantage of a smudge in the final of the former Formula 1 driver, Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport), fifth.

Protected within the group of main class cars, Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) transforms his pole position into the success that consecrates him world champion in the Am class. Two of the most accredited contenders, the new European champion Ange Barde, prematurely out of contention. (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB Fast) and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), the Italian driver, who also set the best lap time in 1’45 “236, precedes Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Scuderia FMA – Iron Lynx) on the podium, second, and Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing), winner in 2021, third.

Shell Cup World Final

After the conquest of the continental series, Franz Engstler also won the world title, thanks to a test always conducted in the lead. Starting from the first position on the grid, the Scuderia GT standard bearer has progressively gained an advantage over his opponent for the whole season, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), second in the end, and over Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), third, by cutting the finish line alone, with the best lap time of 1’44 ”979.

Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) is the new world champion of the Am class, at the end of a close and thrilling challenge with Peter Christensen (Formula Racing), outgoing champion, and Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing), winner of the European series 2021. The Swedish driver, who started from pole position, managed to effectively defend himself from overtaking attempts by the closest pursuers, passing first under the checkered flag, with the best lap time of 1’45 ”392.

Ferrari Show

At the end of the Finali Mondiali, the Imola public was able to admire the spectacle of the Ferrari Show, enhanced by the participation of the last two born of the Maranello company: the 499P, destined to race in the FIA ​​WEC from 2023, which appeared for the first time in public with Alessandro Pier Guidi at the wheel, and the 296 GT3 driven by Alessio Rovera, making its dynamic debut on the track dedicated to Enzo and Dino Ferrari. Accompanying them on the track are the Formula 1 F60 and SF71-H single-seaters driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, Andrea Bertolini, Davide Rigon and Olivier Beretta, as well as the protagonists of the 30 years of the Ferrari Challenge: 348 Challenge, F355 Challenge, 360 Challenge, F430 Challenge, 458 Challenge Evo and 488 Challenge Evo. Other Ferrari 488 GTEs and GT3s also participated, two of which with a special livery: one dedicated to the 30th of the series and another to the finish line of the more than 500 victories won by the GT3 car in competitions throughout the world. Competizioni GT drivers took them to the track: Antonio Fuoco, James Calado, Miguel Molina, Daniel Serra and Nicklas Nielsen. To complete the line-up, other cars that competed in the single-make championship that was organized for the first time in 1993 and the racing cars of the XX Program.

Opened by the Italian hymn by Goffredo Mameli played on the piano, the show ended with the passage of two Eurofighters of the 4 ° Fighter Wing of the Air Force of Grosseto who flew over the racetrack celebrating the link with the Modena company: both the hunting that the cars of Maranello, in fact, carry the Prancing Horse as a symbol, which Enzo Ferrari, just 90 years ago, used for the first time on the cars of the Scuderia on the occasion of the 24 Hours of Spa. The historic symbol stood out on the SPAD S. XIII by Francesco Baracca that the aviator’s mother gave as a gift to Ferrari himself. And it was an example of SPAD S.XIII that opened the parade this afternoon.

Awards

The gala evening took place on Saturday evening in a setting embellished by the display of the main cars that have made Ferrari history and hosted the world presentation of the 499P, accompanied by the Le Mans 24 Hours Centenary Trophy, unveiled. at the last edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and which will be delivered to the manufacturer who will win the next edition of the most famous Endurance race in the world. A trophy of particular historical value, which will be awarded in June next year when, on the occasion of the oldest endurance race, a round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe and North America will be held. The 499P was unveiled in the presence of John Elkann, Executive President of Ferrari, Piero Ferrari, Vice President, Benedetto Vigna, Chief Executive Officer, Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer and Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Sport Activities GT. The winners of the Europe, North America and UK series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli were also awarded in the evening, with the announcement of the venue for the next 2023 World Finals, which will take place from 24 to 30 October at the Mugello circuit.