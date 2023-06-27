What a surprise! Ferrari started the Filming day on the Fiorano track by running not only the F1, but also the 499P. On the SF-23 is Carlos Sainz who has started the 100 km granted by the FIA ​​for the second day of shooting of the season, while on the Hypercar #50 is Alessandro Pier Guidi.

F1 and Sport on the same track running at the same time: a beautiful scene that had not been planned but which offers images of our Davide Cavazza that establish the link between Fred Vasseur’s Sport Management and Antonello Coletta’s GT Competition department.

Ferrari filming day at Fiorano: Pier Guidi on the 499P Photo by: David Cavazza

If the red single-seater takes advantage of the filming day to dress up in the outfit it could show off on the occasion of the Austrian GP scheduled for Sunday, with an aerodynamic package (bottom, wings and other details) that could make its debut at the Red Bull Ring if the data collected today will be positive and in line with the wind tunnel and simulator, the Hypercar is carrying out the shakedown with the driver from Alessandria for the appointment in Monza which arrives on the first weekend of July and which follows the historic and legendary success of the 499P at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the #51.

Filming day Ferrari at Fiorano with Sainz on the SF-23 Photo by: David Cavazza

Around the Fiorano grids there is the public for big occasions and the traffic around the Cavallino track is already congested, a sign that the alleged “revival” of the SF-23 seen in Canada has also aroused the curiosity of Maranello fans…