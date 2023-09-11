Ferraria simple and direct title of what turned out to be simply one of the movie most anticipated of this 2023 film season. This is the biopic of Drakethe nickname with which he was pleasantly called Enzo Ferraridirected by the great American director Michael Mann (formerly the author of Heat – The challenge And Collateral). The film was shown for the first time at 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival and see Adam Driver in the role of Enzo Ferrari. Initially, there was talk of Hugh Jackman as a possible interpreter for this role.

FERRARI, the film about Enzo Ferrari by Michael Mann

As natural as it was, the film about Enzo Ferrari, a work of this magnitude found a very big attention from the public, who can’t wait to finally watch it at the cinema, after the premiere Venice Film Festivalwhere it received great praise and some minor criticism.

A scene from the film Ferrari about Enzo Ferrari

Furthermore, in Italy such a title hits the nail on the head. In the land of Horsefull of Ferrari fans and motoring enthusiasts (as well as cinema), the figure of Enzo Ferrari still arouses great emotion and I remember indelible for a man who wrote (or built) the history of Made in Italy motoring. The release of Ferrari it is expected in Italian cinemas next November.

The plot of the film Ferrari 2023

The plot of Ferrari tells of a fundamental year for Enzo’s life and career, between family and extra-marital issues and the One thousand miles at the gates. The story depicted in Ferrari by Michael Mann, in fact, it all takes place in a very short period of time, that is, insummer of 1957. Enzo is struggling with the mourning of his firstborn Dinowho passed away prematurely at the young age of 24, and in the meantime lives a double life divided between wife and lover.

Ferrari, the film about Enzo Ferrari is set in 1957

Instead, the frame for the whole story is present great crisis crossed by the car company founded by Enzo himself only a decade earlier, while in the background stands the One thousand miles of 1957 then won by Piero Taruffi aboard the 315 S.

To break the flow of the narrative are some sporadic moments flashback which takes the protagonist back in time. That is to say in the moments when the Drake was himself a car driver. “I wanted to be a great driver, I wasn’t” the words of the real Enzo Ferrari in memory of his racing career.

In short, Ferrari is limited exclusively to a small portion of the life of the great Drake, a life perhaps too eventful to be contained in a single film lasting 130 minutes, telling of a dark page, or at least tormentedof such a complex and celebrated protagonist.

A scene from the film Ferrari shot on the track.

The film was shot in Emilia Romagna with locations in the municipalities of Modena, Maranello, Reggio Emilia, Fiorano Modenese and Novellara with some scenes created on the historical Morano Po circuit in Piedmont.

Trailer Ferrari, the film

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBFUUCVCFGVs Trailer of the film about Enzo Ferrari VIDEO

Who are the actors in the film Ferrari? Cast

Such a success of the film, achieved even before its release in theaters, is also the result of stellar castfull of great names of the seventh contemporary art.

Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari

We start with Adam DriverEnzo Ferrari in the film, to then move on from Penélope Cruzwho plays Drake’s wife Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley in the guise of Lina Lardi (the protagonist’s lover and mother of Piero Ferrari, Enzo’s second son) and Patrick Dempsey called to play the aforementioned racing driver Piero Taruffi.

Cast of the film Ferrari 2023

Performers and characters from the film about Enzo Ferrari

When the movie comes out

The film about Enzo Ferrari comes out in cinemas in Italy on November 30, 2023. Ferrariby Michael Mann’s own admission, is a project that has remained stagnant “In the dockyard” for many years.

Poster of the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine

The film is based on the biographical book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine written by Brock Yates; and in recent days it has been the trigger of a controversy that arose right on the shores of the Venetian lido.

A scene from the film Ferrari during the Mille Miglia

Film sheet “Ferrari”

Exit date: November 30, 2023

Type: Biographical, Drama

Biographical, Drama Year: 2023

2023 Direction: Michael Mann

Michael Mann Actors: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Michele Savoia, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Valentina Bellè, Brett Smrz, Erik Haugen, Tommaso Basili, Lino Musella, Giuseppe Bonifati, Andrea Dolente, Samuel Hubinette, Leonardo Caimi, Andrea Bruschi

Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Michele Savoia, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Valentina Bellè, Brett Smrz, Erik Haugen, Tommaso Basili, Lino Musella, Giuseppe Bonifati, Andrea Dolente, Samuel Hubinette, Leonardo Caimi, Andrea Bruschi Village: USA

USA Duration: 130 min

130 min Distribution: 01 Distribution

01 Distribution Film script: Michael Mann, Troy Kennedy-Martin

Michael Mann, Troy Kennedy-Martin Photography: Erik Messerschmidt

Erik Messerschmidt Assembly: Peter Scalia

Peter Scalia Music: Daniel Pemberton

Daniel Pemberton Production: Forward Pass, Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, Moto Productions

