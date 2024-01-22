It is a pitfall to assume that a film about Ferrari is automatically a car film, we have now learned that. Because the movie Ferrari is primarily about the person Enzo and his life in the late 1950s. A man who loved nothing more than working on racing cars. So there is plenty of car action in the film, but it doesn't really come out well. Or we, as cultural barbarians, do not understand the subtle art of director Michael Mann. Don't cancel your date yet: the movie is worth it.

In the shots filmed along the circuit, the speed is clearly reflected in the images. But in all the other shots, which are filmed from another moving car, you just see the cars driving slowly in front of the camera. Even when the cars come out of the bend, you see the stunt driver doing a little excursion in front of the camera for the show. It feels a bit cheap, as if someone with a YouTube channel and not too much budget (and a bad insurance policy) was allowed to direct this racing footage.

Into the crashes Ferrari are the worst

Not to mention the crashes, which are just plain embarrassing. We don't want to spoil too much (although you know what will happen if you know the history of Ferrari a little), but in the first crash you see the wheels of a car lock and then a doll is literally thrown through the air . In the second one the car bounces a bit pathetically against a stone. The third (and last) crash suddenly happened again Saw can occur – very intense.

What also doesn't help with the car scenes is that the cars from that time are difficult to tell apart. The filmmakers can't do anything about that: Maseratis and Ferraris from that era look alike and they are also the same color. The logo on the nose is shown extra to make it clear which car you are looking at, but if you go to the cinema with someone who has little idea of ​​cars, they will not be able to follow anything.

An entertaining film

So don't go to the cinema for the car scenes, even though the sound of the Ferraris is nice. No, go for the strong performance by Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz. Or go for beautiful Italy in the 1950s, which has been attractively depicted. Or go for the subtle humor in it Ferrari of temperamental Italians who are biting each other a bit. Besides the clumsy crashes, everything about this film is perfect.

Go because you find the history of the brand interesting, but don't go because you like films with a beginning, a climax and a closed ending. Real life isn't like that, and Ferrari's history certainly wasn't like that. Ferrari is just a nice biopic in the same genre as Le Mans '66 or Moneyball. And if you go to the cinema with that expectation, you're in for a very entertaining two hours.