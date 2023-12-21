by STEFANO OLLANU

Ferrari Driver Academy 2024

Born in 2009, the Ferrari Driver Academy aims to train the new generation of Prancing Horse drivers, with the hope of accompanying them into Formula 1.

Among the many who passed through Maranello, an obligatory mention is made for Charles Leclerc, who entered the youth program in 2016 and has been an official Ferrari driver since 2019. But Jules Bianchi, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher also managed to reach the top category, although their F1 careers did not pass through the Red.

By 2024 the FDA expects to reap the fruits sown in the past season. Oliver Bearman will be involved again in Formula 2, Dino Beganovic and Rafael Camara will still be at the starting line in Formula 3 and Formula Regional respectively, and the Brazilian will be joined by Tuukka Taponen, ready for the category jump. Only six of the eight pilots are confirmed: In fact, James Wharton and Arthur Leclerc are leaving the program, although he remains part of the Ferrari family.

Changing of the guard at the top

The end-of-season FDA press release also records a new head of the youth program: “Marco Matassa leaves the management who, having arrived at the helm of the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2018, says goodbye to Maranello to begin a new professional adventure. Starting from 2024, the FDA leadership will be entrusted to Jock Cleara highly experienced engineer involved in Formula 1 but who has already been alongside the guys from the Academy for some time, to whom he never lacks his advice as well as the hugs at the parc fermé after a prestigious result.”