Nice thing in the picture right? The Ferrari belongs to rental company Royalty Exotic Cars in Las Vegas. There doesn’t seem to be much wrong with it, but it has been standing by the road for an evening. Surprisingly, the car stayed there overnight without any kinked windows, and the hazard lights still flash after a night. Pretty special. The customer had folded somewhere and left the car just outside the gambling town. The tenant has probably hit an increased lane separation with the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

From the outside, it looks like nothing more than a set of busted rims and a damaged front bumper, but the damage is more significant. The side airbag has exploded, but the V8 engine is still running. Closer inspection reveals that not only the shock absorber is broken, but also the subframe to which the shock absorber is attached. According to the mechanic, the car is a total loss due to the damage – and that with less than 1,600 kilometers on the clock.

Is the car going into the shredder now?

For the clicks it is of course very beneficial to say that a customer has driven a Ferrari F8 Tributo total loss. They will probably know enough about it, but we suspect that this Ferrari will see asphalt again. Inside only one airbag needs to be replaced, outside some paint damage to the front bumper and a handy Harry has to repair the subframe. That should be possible for less than 300,000 euros (which the thing is still worth), is our unprofessional opinion.

