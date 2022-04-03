In the United States have one Pontiac Fiero it can lead to two very different fates. On the one hand, a full life, like a real mule with an eighties style; on the other hand, the possibility of completely transforming oneself, thanks to a little inventiveness. In the past some Fieros have become Ferraris, like the F40 or the Enzo: real complete replicas. Today there is another car with the same characteristics for sale on eBay: it is a yellow F50.

The car went on sale for $ 20,000, basically a price in line with the used market for the best examples of the Pontiac Fiero GT version. However, with a body that mimics the F50, vendors are looking to find some sports car enthusiast who doesn’t have the will to particularly care about the car’s originality. What then, on closer inspection, in a certain sense this F50 is very original: the body panels are in fiberglass, the interiors are black and yellow, the Ferrari badges abound and the proportions have obtained the poetic license. To fuel a certain romanticism, we must never forget that the Pontiac brand, unfortunately, is no longer with us.

Under the hood is still the 2.8-liter V6 from the Fiero GT, centrally mounted, linked to a three-speed automatic transmission. Certainly the sound will not be the same compared to a Ferrari F50 actually produced in Maranello, but after all the sale announcement on eBay was titled “1985 Pontiac Fiero”, and the reference to the Prancing Horse is only in parentheses: therefore whoever buys it will certainly not be able to wait for who knows what performance. Among other things, according to the information added by the seller, this sale could end up “at a loss”, given that over 80,000 dollars would have been spent to transform the Fiero. The car is currently in San Diego, California and should have accumulated nearly 300,000 kilometers.