A very special Ferrari F50 was put up for auction at RM Sotheby’s. In its history, the supercar of the Maranello car manufacturer was produced in only 349 units, and the one that is now offered to the public is one of the eight with the right hand drive configuration. Originally, however, this unit of the F50, number 298 to be precise, provided for left-hand drive: three years after its release from the production lines, then in 2000, the owner decided to draw the attention of Pininfarina to change the configuration of the steering wheel by moving it to the right.

The engine is the same as originally intended, a 4.7-liter V12 derived from Formula 1 capable of unleashing 520 hp of total power and delivering 471 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of over 320 km / h. According to what was declared by RM Sotheby’s, currently this F50 has just over 34,000 kilometers to its credit, of which about half traveled in the last 20 years. Aesthetically speaking, the supercar in question is finished in Rosso Corsa color, and boasts an equipment consisting of a large number of original components, including the 18 “magnesium alloy wheels of Speedline wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires. The selling price of this F50 has not been specified, but enthusiasts who can afford it will certainly not save money.

Images: RM Sotheby’s