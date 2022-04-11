Less than 20,000 km traveled from 2009 to today, a Prancing Horse on the nose, an unmistakable red livery but above all the manual gearbox, a very rare commodity nowadays, especially if we are talking about a supercar from Maranello. There Ferrari F430 it represents the swan song of this type of transmission on a model of the Italian mid-engined brand and the specimens equipped with this type of gearbox are starting to have really important evaluations among enthusiasts and wealthy collectors. On April 14, a new example of F430 will be sold by the auction house Bring a Trailer and also in this case it is possible that the figure is close to half a million euros, effectively exceeding the valuation of a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

The Ferrari F430 was produced in Maranello between 2004 and 2009. Equipped with a naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engine capable of delivering 490hp at 8500rpm and 465nm of maximum torque at 5250rpm, it was capable of shoot from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 315 km / h. There are several examples of F430 that have been sold by Bring a Trailer over the years, with the most disparate prices. The one that will find a new owner in a few days was built in 2009 and has covered a total of 17,702 kilometers. It has had several owners, the most recent in 2014.

Finished in Rosso Corsa, this F430 is equipped with 19 ″ alloy wheels that hide red brake calipers and a carbon ceramic brake system. Options include automatic climate control, electrically adjustable Daytona-style bucket seats with contrasting red interior stitching and a CD player. In March 2022 the battery was replaced with some interventions that also concerned the tire pressure sensors, the gearbox bushings as well as a powder coating of the intake manifold cover. What makes this specimen unique, however, is above all the presence of the six-speed manual gearbox, a feature that has disappeared on the Cavallino’s mid-engined V8s, starting with the 458 Italia which has taken its place within the range of the prestigious Italian brand. Who knows what this Ferrari F430 will touch.