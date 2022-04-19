A record sale was expected and it did. The Ferrari F430 with manual gearbox offered by Bring a Trailer during its online auction on April 14th reached nearly half a million dollars. Precisely 408,000 dollars, about 377,000 euros at the exchange rate. Among the experts in the sector there is already talk of records, with the highest price paid for this type of model of the Cavallino. A cost that in reality does not surprise that much, being a car equipped with a manual transmission. A rare commodity on the F430, which collectors crave and which RapidoRacer, the buyer who made the coup on Bring a Trailer, was able to add to his collection without any hesitation for the sum paid out.

“I have always regretted not having bought a Daytona or a Dino many years ago”– RapidoRacer explained at the end of the auction – “Fortunately, I am able to purchase this latest example of the F430 with manual transmission.” The Ferrari F430 was produced in Maranello between 2004 and 2009. Equipped with a naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engine capable of delivering 490hp at 8500rpm and 465nm of maximum torque at 5250rpm, it was capable of shoot from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 315 km / h. There are several examples of F430 that have been sold by Bring a Trailer over the years, with the most disparate prices. The one that will find a new owner in a few days was built in 2009 and has covered a total of 17,702 kilometers. It has had several owners, the most recent in 2014.

Finished in Rosso Corsa, this F430 is equipped with 19 ″ alloy wheels that hide red brake calipers and a carbon ceramic brake system. Options include automatic climate control, electrically adjustable Daytona-style bucket seats with contrasting red interior stitching and a CD player. In March 2022 the battery was replaced with some interventions that also concerned the tire pressure sensors, the gearbox bushings as well as a powder coating of the intake manifold cover. What makes this specimen unique, however, is above all the presence of the six-speed manual gearbox, a feature that has disappeared on the Cavallino’s mid-engined V8s, starting with the 458 Italia which has taken its place within the range of the prestigious Italian brand. Who knows what this Ferrari F430 will touch.