Only 15,542 miles, just over 25,000 kilometers traveled from 1990 to today make this one Ferrari F40 a more than desirable specimen for collectors from all over the world. Beyond the extreme charm that this Prancing Horse car has emanated since its inception, finding an example with so little mileage can represent a unique opportunity to the point that even using it with a dropper it would not lose so much of its value. This splendid example of Maranello’s craftsmanship will go up for auction at the Monterey Mecum event to be held from 18 to 20 August.

This F40 was completely restored in 2017, making itself known in the world of collecting to the point of get various awards and recognitions. In 2018 for example Watkins Glen hosted the Ferrari Club of America National Meet, after that this car won a Platinum Award in its class along with a Special Merit Award. The chief judge of that event, Brian Crall, called it one of the most authentic F40s he had ever judged. Said from the mouth of an undisputed expert in the sector that says a lot. Add that it is in such condition having traveled 15,542 miles over the course of its 30+ years of life.

The estimated price for the auction is between 2.35 and 2.65 million dollars, between 2.31 and 2.60 million euros at the current exchange rate. A final value that could rise significantly before the gavel marks the end of the contest. Introduced in 1987 as a successor to the 288 GTO, the F40 was produced by Ferrari as mentioned in only 1,315 units to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Modena car manufacturer and was the last model to be followed in first person by the Drake. To push this car of the Cavallino, an engine 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 471 hp and 577 Nm combined with a five-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. With these specifications, the Ferrari F40 is capable of reaching 326 km / h and of sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.1 secondstruly incredible performance if you consider that it is a model designed in the late 1980s.