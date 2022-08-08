Surely there are people on this planet to whom the Ferrari F40 don’t like it very much. But let’s turn our backs on them in a cheeky way, going to discover a version that undoubtedly has something more than the original. How is it possible? The magic word is ‘Competition’, and it represents a Nardò Gray F40 (and not Nardo as the Anglo-Saxons insist on writing) with a power of 1000 horses approximately.

With this Audi style color, this F40 produced in November 1989 it is already very characteristic. But of course that’s not his only specialty. Imported in the Netherlands to the official Ferrari dealer Kroymans BV (chassis number 80782), it was converted into the ‘Competizione’ version in 1993 by Cavallino Tuning, and then improved by G-Tex in 1995, in collaboration with Michelotto. He has been racing on the track for a long time thanks to the collector Michel Oprey and owes its current form to the Zanasi Group, which has repainted it with particular abundance. The company completely dismantled the car and substantially overhauled it also mechanically, at a price of around 123,000 euros.

The car had come off the Maranello assembly line in the “not cat, not adjust“, Ie without catalyst and without adjustable suspensions. Then, with the specific ‘Competition’ many things have changed. It features an updated roll hoop, electric blue fabric racing seats, an updated carbon fiber spoiler, new air intakes, a Stack instrumentation system. The most impacting changes for performance are relative to the engine, with interventions on the turbo and the control unit, and thanks to them the available power has increased; depending on the configuration, the maximum peak is around 1000 horsepower. Another important change is related to the color: when it started running, it was in fact painted yellow. Today it seems to have returned almost to the ‘naked’ bodywork.

The car is for sale privately through the auction house RM Sotheby’s and the price is available on request only.

(images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)